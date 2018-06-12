Key NBA Dates To Know

June 21st – NBA Draft (Cavs have the 8th overall pick in the Draft)

June 29th – Last day for players and teams to decide whether or not they are picking up their option in their contract.

(LeBron James must decide by this date if he will pick up his player option with the Cavs for the 2018-19 season or decline it and become an unrestricted free agent.)

July 1st – Official start of the 2018-19 NBA league year.

(Free agents can begin reaching verbal agreements with teams and restricted free agents can sign offer sheets.)

July 6th – Teams can officially begin signing players, completing trades and extending players contracts.