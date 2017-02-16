A Kid Bought 625 Roses, and Gave One to Every Girl in School

This kid officially won Valentine’s Day this year . . .

Zack Peterson is a high school senior in Holmen, Wisconsin, just north of La Crosse.

And he showed up on Tuesday with 625 long-stem roses, so he could give one to every girl in school.

All of the girls lined up in one of the hallways to get a rose from him, and he got a LOT of hugs in return. Some of them even CRIED.

He wanted it to be a surprise, so he didn’t even tell his sister, who’s a sophomore. He used a bunch of air fresheners to mask the smell in their house.

He says he ordered the flowers in bulk through Sam’s Club, and it cost him about $450. Then he spent eight hours over the weekend trimming each rose, and making sure they were all perfect before he handed them out.

(La Crosse Tribune)