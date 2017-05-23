Do Kids still want to be a Fireman?

The Number One Thing Kids Today Want to Be When They Grow Up Is . . . a YouTube Star
When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up? No matter what the answer is . . . I KNOW it’s different than the one that kids are giving now. A new survey asked kids between six and 17 years old what they want to be when they grow up. And the number one answer is . . . YouTube star. More than ONE-THIRD of them say that’s their dream job.
Here’s the full top 12 . . .
1. YouTube star, 34%.
2. Blogger or vlogger, 18%.
3. Musician or singer, 16%.
4. Actor, 16%.
5. Filmmaker, 14%.
6. Doctor or nurse, 13%.
7. TV host, 12%.
8. Athlete, 12%.
9. Teacher, 12%.
10. Writer, 8%.
11. Lawyer, 6%.
12. Model, 4%.
(The percentages add up to more than 100% because kids could give more than one answer.)
(The Sun)