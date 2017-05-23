Do Kids still want to be a Fireman?

The Number One Thing Kids Today Want to Be When They Grow Up Is . . . a YouTube Star

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?  No matter what the answer is . . . I KNOW it’s different than the one that kids are giving now.  A new survey asked kids between six and 17 years old what they want to be when they grow up.  And the number one answer is . . . YouTube star.  More than ONE-THIRD of them say that’s their dream job.

Here’s the full top 12 . . .

1.  YouTube star, 34%.

2.  Blogger or vlogger, 18%.

3.  Musician or singer, 16%.

4.  Actor, 16%.

5.  Filmmaker, 14%.

6.  Doctor or nurse, 13%.

7.  TV host, 12%.

8.  Athlete, 12%.

9.  Teacher, 12%.

10.  Writer, 8%.

11.  Lawyer, 6%.

12.  Model, 4%.

 

 

(The percentages add up to more than 100% because kids could give more than one answer.)

 

 

