Corey Kluber received an injection in his right knee and has been shut down for one week.┬áHe will miss Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell replaced Kluber on the AL’s roster.

The team attributed the knee issue as the reason for Kluber’s mechanics problem. He started the Tribe’s 7-4 loss to the New York Yankees on July 12. Kluber has a record of 12-5 this season. It is undetermined whether he will miss his next start after the All-Star break, which is July 23 against Pittsburgh.