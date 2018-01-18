Know Your Candidates: Gary Rivers Interviews the Candidates

At 11:05 this morning, Gary Rivers Will talk to Richard Cordray, Democratic candidate for Governor of the state of Ohio.

Cordray leads a packed field of candiates on the Democratic side of the ticket. He is opposed by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, former Ohio State Representative Connie Pillich, and Ohio State Senator, Joseph Schiavoni. Former US Representative Dennis Kucinich recently announced his candidacy.

Cordray announced Betty Sutton as his candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

Heading into the 2018 election, the sitting governor is John Kasich (R), who was first elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Kasich is prevented by term limits from seeking a third term in 2018.