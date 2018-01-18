Know the Candidates: Gary Rivers Interviews the Candidates

Gary Rivers Will talk to Kathleen Clyde, Secretary of State Candidate at 10:05a this morning on WHBC

Kathleen Clyde is running for Secretary of State on the Democratic Ticket in this year’s primary election. She will have a lot to say on the current office holder:

State Representative Kathleen Clyde represents the 75th Ohio House District, which covers Central and Southern Portage County. In addition to standing committee assignments, Clyde serves on the Ohio Ballot Board.

She is running unopposed in the Dem primary, as is the Republican candidate, State Sen. Frank LaRose.