Know your Deadline? or Know your Deadline!

All is well in Berea, Browns fans! Now that we’ve had time to cool off over the A.J. McCarron debacle. Something new to debate. Taa Daaa…JOSH GORDON! Wow, so many exclamation points. Heck this is almost as exciting as draft day or the search for a new GM. Face it, that’s all Browns’ fans really have anything to get excited about these days. On a personal level, I’m really hoping that Johnny was just a reallllly bad influence & that Josh Gordon can in fact get his life together. On the football side of things, he obviously is the most talented receiver the team has had since Paul Warfield. Too much of a stretch? O.K., how about Webster Slaughter? Still a bit much? Would you accept Braylon Edwards? Such is the case of a team that hasn’t had a winning record since 2007 & has one win in the last 27 games dating back to 2015. Are we to believe that the once proud franchise that all but gave up on Gordon would reinstate him into the starting lineup upon his activation the week of November 20? HELL YES!