Kong: Skull Island

This was a thrill ride as good as any at Cedar Point!

Best Monster fights I’ve ever seen.

And enough juicy Jurassic park style Monsters eating humans to keep me satisfied until the sequel.

Yes, Hollywood got this one right —

One giant scoop of Super Bad Supersized Monsters

Another giant scoop of great 70’s and Vietnam era Credence Clearwater Revival Run Through the Jungle soundtrack —

Throw in some big name actors who just wanna have fun…and you’ve got a big movie.

1973 and JohnGoodman wants to prove what he’s known all along — there are monsters on this earth. Samuel Jackson is the career army soldier who wants one last mission to prove he didnt lose Vietnam…Tom Hiddleston is a survivalist who needs a new challenge…and Brie Larson— she gets to play Faye Wray — really!

Well, without the Empire State building — but it’s reallllllly close.

And it’s one of those rare movies where both the critics and movie-goers agree…it’s a hit!

I give this 4 stars for fun….Just watch it in 3D

