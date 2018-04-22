Cavs Beat Pacers, Tie Series At 2-2

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates following Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 22, 2018. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 104-100. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

LeBron James scored 32 points and finally got some help from his teammates and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers 104-100 in Game 4 to tie their playoff series at 2-2.

Kyle Korver provided the most help for James as he scored 18 points, including 8 crucial points late in the 4th quarter with the game in doubt.

Jordan Clarkson gave the Cavs a big spark, scoring all 12 of his points in the first half. JR Smith also added 12 points, including a 61 foot 3-point heave to beat the 1st quarter buzzer.

James also added a team high 13 rebounds and 7 assists.

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 19 points, while Indy’s leading scorer, Victor Oladipo was held in check by the Cavaliers, finishing with 17 on just 5 of 20 shooting.

With the series now tied at 2 wins apiece, the Cavaliers take back home court advantage in the best of 7 series, with Game 5 to be played in Cleveland on Wednesday night at 7pm at The Q.