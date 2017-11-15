KSU-Stark Hosting a Guitar Weekend

Kent State University at Stark will present Guitar Weekend, a three-day festival for guitar enthusiasts, Nov. 16-18. Gary Rivers spoke with Adjunct Music Professor Adam Larison Wednesday morning about the event which is free and open to the public.

Larrison said that the event is a celebration of all styles of guitar playing and features some of the most respected guitarists nationwide.

Guitar Weekend, in its second year, blends a series of guitar workshops and concerts during the three-day span. All events are held at Kent State Stark’s Main Hall Auditorium, 6000 Frank Ave. NW, with the exception of a Thursday evening concert, which will take place at the Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton.

Organized by Kent State Stark’s Music Department, Guitar Weekend is made possible with the help of grants from ArtsinStark and an ArtSTART grant from the Ohio Arts Council.

Featured artists include:

MICKEY JONES

Mickey Jones has had an extensive career as a guitar soloist and chamber musician. He has twice been a featured soloist at the New Mexico Classical Guitar Festival and is a nationally renowned music educator, who founded the Hector Garcia Young Artist Concert Series.

NIR FELDER

Called “the next big jazz guitarist” by NPR, Nir Felder is equally adept across a wide range of genres. Felder has forged a unique and highly recognizable sound at a young age and quickly became one of New York City’s most highly sought after musicians.

STEPHEN LOCHBAUM

Within six years of beginning training on the classical guitar, Stephen Lochbaum had earned a master’s degree, debuted on CBC Radio 1 with the internationally recognized Vancouver Cantata Singers and won the national music festival of Canada.

JUDICAËL PERROY

Judicaël Perroy has become widely known as an extraordinary virtuoso classical guitarist and musician with several prizes to his credit. Highly sought after as a teacher, he is regularly invited to give master classes at many universities in the United States and abroad.