Lake High School Expansion Site Work to Begin

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 6, 2017) – Lake High School is getting set for the expansion and renovation work that begins in the spring.

Contractors are starting with the site development this week, forcing the staff parking lot to be closed on the south side of the building.

That’s where 110,000 square foot new addition will be going in. There will also be 64,000 square feet of renovation.

It will be ready for students in the 2018-19 school year.

Students and staff are now also having to use different doors to enter and exit the building.

It’s made possible through a bond issue approved by voters in May of 2015.