Lake Local Schools Quartet Visits The Gary Rivers Show

Lake Local Schools Superintendent Kevin Tobin, Lake Superintendent Kevin Tobin, Athletic Director Joe Bogdan, Band Director Rich Kibler, and Facility Project Manager John McAllister shared information about the school system with Gary Rivers

Also, a quartet of four Lake High School students representing the Lake Orchestra sophomore Nick Desjardins, Alex Xuan, Abbie Neo, and Emily Weil performed a piece for the audience while in the lobby of the WHBC studios.

Let the #music begin with Lake Local Schools Lake High School (Stark County, Ohio) on News Talk 1480 #WHBC

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, August 30, 2017

 

