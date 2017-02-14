Lake Raising Funds, Awareness for Cystic Fibrosis

Hartville, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 14, 2017) – Lake Middle School is educating students about how some of their very own teachers and classmates are dealing with medical conditions, to better equip the kids for handling their own challenges one day.

This is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness/ Overcomers Week at the school.

Principal Brian Reed organized it. He says each morning starts with a video where the students hear these personal stories.

One of those featured with CF is math teacher and high school cheer-leading coach Samantha Riordan.

Others being recognized include the daughter of a staff member with CF, another staff member who overcame breast cancer and a student with Juvenile Diabetes.

Each classroom door at the school has been decorated in honor of the week. The school is also raising funds for CF research and patient care.