Lake Remembers Macie & Perry Looks For Answers

Friday night at Lake High School — The Blue Streaks beat Perry 56-53 in OT. It was a closer boys basketball game than many anticipated. The emotion inside the gym was as anticipated though. Earlier this week, Lake Senior Cheerleader Macie Behringer passed away in a tragic car accident. Tonight Lake & Perry honored her memory in the pre-game.

Lake coach Tom McBride spoke to Jon Bozeka after the game on our stream. He spoke about the week and losing Macie. Normally emotional on the sidelines, his emotions took to a new level this week.

Searching for answers is very hard, but standing together is key. Lake and Perry did that tonight by wearing t-shirts to support each other in really hard times. The shirts were put together by Coach McBride and Perry Coach Chad Spurgeon. (shirts pictured below)

The Cheerleaders also stood together remembering Macie Behringer with a pin that was blue & red. Both sets of Cheerleaders wore these pins, it was yet again another sign of unity.

Lastly, Perry is still searching for answers amidst the difficulties of teen suicides this year. There is no easy way to approach the topic, but Perry Principal Jason Conrad did his best while speaking with Bozeka.

Friday night did not fix the problems that these communities are facing, but it gave them perspective and it gave them a break from the harsh reality of life right now. Perry, Lake, GlenOak, Jackson, McKinley and many others have stood together in the toughest of times this fall, showing just again how tight knit Stark County is. The love for each other in these hard times is what keeps everyone going and hopefully over the course of time, that LOVE will heal the wounds.