More on Las Vegas Shooter’s Guns!

We’re learning more about the weaponry used in Las Vegas, but aren’t closer to any answers about the “why”

ATF officials investigating the Las Vegas mass shooting say they recovered 12 guns that were modified to increase the rate of fire. The guns were altered with “bump stocks” which allow semi-automatic guns to simulate automatic fire. Those modifications are legal under federal law because they do not alter the mechanics of the weapon.

Meanwhile, investigators are still trying to figure out which guns were used in the massacre that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt. In a press conference, the coroner clarified the death toll, saying a previously reported number of 59 includes the gunman.

But the other question at hand: Who leaked photos of the scene to the press? As you may know, such images being released before an investigation is completed is completely out of line. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo declined to verify the legitimacy of the images and was visibly upset by their release. “I’m very troubled by it,” he noted. “We have an internal investigation occurring as we speak to determine how those photos were obtained by the public.”

Last night, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill confirmed the authenticity of the images – as well as the fact that the investigation into the leak continues.

Source: ABC News