Law Enforcement To Hold “National Night Out” Event in Jackson

Stark County Prosecutor John D. Ferrero announced that office is presenting the 2017 National Night Out in collaboration with the Jackson Township Police Department and many other organization.

Spokesman John Knight was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning, saying that the event was free. It will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Target parking lot, 5584 Dressler Road NW.

Other Participants include the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Stark County Safe Communities, the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, BW3, Quaker Steak & Lube and Target.

For more information, call Ferrero’s office at 330-451-7888.