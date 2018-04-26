Law Week Events Planned

Attornies Dick Kuhn – Todd Evans will be guests on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning at 11:05a to talk about the upcoming Law Week events in Stark County.

Each year, the President of the United States declares May 1st as Law Day. It is the celebration of the rights and benefits bestowed upon all citizens through the U.S. constitution. Some area bar association’s take it further with events and activities during that week.

ABOUT THE STARK COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION

The Stark County Bar Association was founded in 1900 and has proudly served the Stark County community for more than 100 years. The purpose of the Stark County Bar Association is to work for the general good of the community, to improve the administration of the law in the interests of the public, to promote good relations among the members of the bar, and to further the professional interests of our members.

WEBSITE: http://starkctybar.com/