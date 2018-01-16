LB Joe Schobert Named to First Pro Bowl

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert has been added to the 2018 AFC Pro Bowl roster. He replaces Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ryan Shazier, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Schobert is the first Browns linebacker to make the Pro Bowl since Jamir Miller in 2002. A fourth round pick in 2016, Schobert tied for first in the NFL with 144 tackles this year. He also recorded three forced fumbles, three sacks, four passes defensed and one interception. Schobert is one of just three NFL players that played all their team’s defensive snaps in 2017.

The 2018 Pro Bowl will be played at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.