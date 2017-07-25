Leadership Stark County Pursuing Young Professionals

Leadership Stark County’s Jennifer Hill was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about their Young Professionals Program.

The Spotlight for Young Professionals course is now accepting applications from young professionals in their 20s to early 30s who are ready to take their career and community involvement to the next level. It is a great option for employers to enhance leadership potential and build competencies of young professionals. The Fall Spotlight course includes six sessions September 26 through December 5, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at various locations in Stark County.

Young professionals in this program will:

Increase their understanding of personal and professional strengths based on Gallup StrengthsFinder with certified facilitators

Address current issues such as the opiates epidemic

Learn about area non-profits and participate in a brief service project

Be enlightened and exposed to both the history and current development of the city center

Create an individualized development plan to further personal and professional growth

Meet and network with other young professionals from a variety of industries

The Spotlight program builds proficiency in the six Leadership Stark County core competencies including: effective communication, strategic agility, collaboration, innovation and technology, service to others, and relationship building.

Tuition is $525 per person, and scholarships are available for non-profits and entrepreneurs. Employers may enroll individuals or a small group of participants. Applications are available at LeadershipStarkCounty.org until the class is filled.