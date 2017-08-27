Leap!

A French-Canadian movie called Ballerina, giving a quick American-update with a couple of new voices dubbed in…..

Set in Paris, 1880’s…an 11 year old orphan girl runs away to Paris to follow her dream to become a dancer.

I can nitpick the rather disjointed story line….and the under-developed characters….but I won’t.

If you dream of watching your little girl follow her heart and achieve the impossible…this movie will satisfy.

Lessons learned? It takes hard work and dedication to get beyond mere dreams. Don’t let naysayers stand in your way!

And, oh yeah…boys are clumsy, silly and irreverent…but sometimes they’ll actually come through for you.

It’s got a fun soundtrack. With a lively mix of classical Tchaikovsky and sugar-coated pop from Caarly Rae Jepson and others.

It ‘s heartwarming and lively.

It’s not an instant classic, but worth seeing

The critics give it 2 out of 5…theatre-goers much better.

I give it almost 3 out of 5 stars.

This is the perfect Daddy-Daughter date movie! Take her out for an inspiring afternoon at the movies.

