Lebron Begins the Process with Contract Decision

LeBron James has decided not exercise the $35.6 million option on his contract with the Cavaliers for next season and becomes an unrestricted free agent. This was first reported by Cleveland.com

He had until midnight tonight to decide. It does not mean he cannot come back to Cleveland, but he can now pursue free agency.

Teams can negotiate with free agents at midnight Sunday and the moratorium before they can sign new contracts ends July 6.