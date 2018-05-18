LeBron James A Finalist For NBA MVP

(official NBA press release)

NBA REVEALS AWARDS FINALISTS FOR 2017-18 SEASON

– Winners to Be Unveiled at 2018 NBA Awards Presented by Kia on June 25 on TNT –

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 – The NBA today announced the finalists for six awards that honor top performers from the 2017-18 regular season: Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player and NBA Coach of the Year.

The winners of these awards will be revealed at the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The second annual NBA Awards will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The finalists for the six annual awards, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, are below: