LeBron James A Finalist For NBA MVP
By Kenny Roda
|
May 18, 2018 @ 2:40 PM

(official NBA press release)

NBA REVEALS AWARDS FINALISTS FOR 2017-18 SEASON

 – Winners to Be Unveiled at 2018 NBA Awards Presented by Kia on June 25 on TNT 

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 – The NBA today announced the finalists for six awards that honor top performers from the 2017-18 regular season: Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player and NBA Coach of the Year.

The winners of these awards will be revealed at the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.  The second annual NBA Awards will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The finalists for the six annual awards, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, are below:

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

NBA Coach of the Year

Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

