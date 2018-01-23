LeBron James Scores 30,000th Point

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night 114-102, but Cavs all-star forward LeBron James reached another career and NBA milestone scoring his 30,000th point when he hit a jump shot with :01 left in the first quarter.

James became the youngest player to achieve this mark joining the 30K fraternity that now has seven members: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlin, Dirk Nowitzki and now James. Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 38,387points.

Here is NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s statement regarding James accomplishment:

“Congratulations to LeBron on reaching 30,000 points – yet another milestone in an extraordinary career that continues to inspire.”