LeBron James Wins Game 5 For the Cavs At The Buzzer

LeBron James did it again. A buzzer beater in the playoffs at the Q. He did it this time against the Indiana Pacers, it was his 1 and only 3pt field goal all night. The Cavaliers beat the Pacers 98-95 behind 44 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists from LBJ. After the win that allowed the Cavs to take a 3-2 series lead. LeBron reacted to his buzzer beater and his great defensive stop on the previous possession.

LeBron was helped out by Kyle Korver, who finished with 19 points and 6 boards. Kevin Love notched another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. However the bench was outscored 44-18, Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis led Indy with 22 points.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue joked with reporters that this shot by LeBron resembled Michael Jordan’s famous shot vs the Cavs in 1989. That’s not all he had to say about the play of (and by) his superstar.

For all of the media attention surrounding LeBron’s game winner, Pacers all-star guard Victor Oladipo was on the receiving end one of the more controversial plays of the night. It was the block that LeBron had on Oladipo on the penultimate possession. Many reporters, players and coaches viewed it as a goaltending call that was missed. The Pacers guard responded.

Ultimately, Oladipo and his coach Nate McMillan said that the Pacers missed some opportunities and that the series isn’t over. Indiana views it as still being within reach as they head back home for game 6. Oladipo has said after every game, win or loss, that it’s just 1 game. McMillan addressed losing in such a tough fashion on the road.

Game 6 is on Friday in Indiana. The Pacers will try to force a Game 7 in Cleveland on Sunday.

Nothing has come easy in this series, both teams have flexed their muscles at multiple times. Here are 6 key numbers/notes from the Cavs game 5 win:

1. LeBron was 15-15 at the free throw line and said after the game that he is in a good place from the charity stripe.

2. The Pacers starting backcourt of Oladipo and Darren Collison was a combined 3-20 from the field.

3. Jose Calderon started at point guard for the Cavs and had the highest +/- on the team at +11.

4. LeBron scored 15 of his 44 points in the 3rd quarter. A quarter the Cavs won 32-17. They started the 2nd half on a 19-3 run.

5. Since LeBron’s return, the Cavs have only played 1 full 7 game series. The 2016 NBA Finals.

6. JR Smith and Love were a combined 2-19 from the field and the Cavs still won. Where as Korver has now averaged 18.5 ppg over his last 2 games.