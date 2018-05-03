LeBron, Love Lead Cavs To Game 2 Win

It was a 3-D victory for the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals as the Cavs dominated, destroyed and demoralized the Raptors 128-110.

LeBron James was once again spectacular, surgically dissecting Toronto with a game high 43 points, 14 assists and 8 rebounds in 41 relentless minutes.

Kevin Love had his best offensive game of these playoffs, finishing with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

3 other Cavs players reached double figures as JR Smith dropped 15 points, Jeff Green added 14 and George Hill finished with 13.

The Cavaliers as a team shot 59% from the field, 42% from behind the arc and only turned the ball over 3 times in their most efficient offensive game of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

DeMar DeRozen led the Raptors with 24 points, while Kyle Lowery added 21.

The Cavaliers have now defeated the Raptors in 8 straight postseason games over the last 3 years.

With the win, the Cavaliers and head coach Tyronn Lue, who was celebrating his 41st birthday on Thursday, now have a 2-0 lead in this best of 7 Eastern Conference Semi Finals series. Game 3 will be played Saturday night in Cleveland with an 8:30PM tip off at The Q.