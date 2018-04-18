LeBron Scores 46, Cavs Win To Even Series

Head coach Tyronn Lue asked LeBron James to be more aggressive in Game 2 against the Pacers and the 15 year veteran did that, and then some. James scored the game’s first 13 points, the Cavaliers first 16 points and finished with a game high 46 points to pace the Cavs to a 100-97 win over Indiana and tie the best of seven game series at one win apiece. James added a game high 12 rebounds and 5 assists to go along with his 46 points.

Kevin Love backed James with 15 points and 8 rebounds before leaving the game late in the 4th quarter with a left hand injury. After the game Lue said Love just jammed his left thumb, was fine and will be ready to go Friday at Indiana for Game 3. Kyle Korver who was inserted into the starting line up by Lue along with J.R. Smith, added 12 points.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 22 points.