LeBron Scores 57 To Tie Cavs Franchise Mark In Win Over Wizards

LeBron James tied the Cavs single game scoring record with 57 points in the team’s 130-122 victory over the Wizards on Friday night in Washington DC. For James, it is the most he’s ever scored as a Cavalier, and he now shares the team mark with former Cavalier Kyrie Irving. James career personal best is 61 points, scoring that while playing for the Miami Heat in 2014.

Besides dropping 57 on the “Wiz Kids”, James also grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out 7 assists in helping the Cavs snap a 4 game losing streak. The “King” also set an NBA record becoming the youngest player in league history to score 29,000 points. James is 32 years old.

The Cavaliers are now (4-5) on the season and will host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon at 3:00pm.