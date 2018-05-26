LeBron’s Brilliance Keeps Cavs Season Alive

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

To LeBron James it was just another elimination game for he and his Cavaliers. He had faced one earlier this postseason in round 1 against Indiana and he led the Cavs to a Game 7 home win with 45 points. On Friday night at The Q in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he did that one better, finishing with 46 points in 46 minutes to lead Cleveland to a 109-99 win over the Celtics and force Game 7, Sunday in Boston.

James final stat line was nothing short of spectacular. To go along with those game high 46 points, he added 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals and 1 blocked shot. But in order for their season to not come to an end, LeBron need the “Others” to do something as well, and they did just that.

George Hill played his best game in this series scoring 20 points. Jeff Green came off the bench when Kevin Love went down with an injury 5 minutes into the game and contributed 14 points and blocked 2 shots. Larry Nance was also a spark off the bench, making all 5 off his shots and finishing with 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Terry Rozier led Boston with 28 points and Jaylen Brown added 27 in a losing effort.

So tune in to 1480 WHBC Sunday night at 8:30pm for a winner take all, you get to play in the NBA Finals, elimination game. Or to LeBron James, just another game!