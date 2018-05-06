LeBron’s Buzzer Beater Wins It For Cavs

“It’s very difficult…Don’t try it at home” — LeBron James on his Game 3 game winner over Toronto.

For the fifth time in his playoff career James hit a buzzer beater to lift the Cavaliers to a 105 –103 win over the Raptors in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi’s.

With his game winning bank shot, James finished with 38 points to lead all scorers. LeBron was in a very jovial mood after the game and explains that final possession.

Kevin Love backed James with 21 points and 16 rebounds, while Kyle Korver added 19, George Hill 12 and Jeff Green 11.

Love has started to play with a consistency over the last two Cavs games. In the Cavs last two playoff wins over Toronto, he is averaging 26 points and 13.5 rebounds. Why? He told WHBC’s Jon Bozeka.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 27 points. After the game, Lowry spoke to the game winner from LeBron and how it feels for his Raptors.

Love gave possibly the answer of the night when it comes to LeBron’s heroics in this postseason (And his entire career).

Head coach Tyronn Lue and the Cavs have now won 4 straight games, dating back to game 7 vs Indiana. The game winner allowed coach Lue to remember other similar moments from LeBron and just appreciate his superstar.

Cleveland now leads the best of seven game series 3-0 and has a chance to close out Toronto Monday night at The Q.