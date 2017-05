You’ve all heard about the tragic fire that took the lives of 7 people in Akron this week — 2 adults and 5 children. But did you know a young girl lost her Mom and her 5 siblings in that fire. Brittany Boggs needs help to bury her family. A GoFundMe account has been set up. If you see fit…here’s where to help:

GoFundMe for the Boggs Family