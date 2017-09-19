Legal Aid Marks 65 Years in Canton

Attorney Dick Kuhn and incoming Director, Steve McGarrity joined Gary Rivers in-studio to celebrate the Legal Aid Society’s 65th Anniversary. The organization will hold a celebration soon.

Community Legal Aid specializes in poverty law and is devoted to providing free, high-quality civil legal services to those in need in eight counties throughout central northeast Ohio.

We are dedicated to improving the lives of those in need by providing legal information and representation to those seeking to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency.