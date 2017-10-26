Legal Aid Offers Help for Victims of Domestic Violence

Steve McGarrity and Jeanne Charles are attorney’s with Stark County Legal Aid. They shared information that victims of domestic violence need to hear.
Here are some frightening statistics about domestic violence:
- Almost 20 people throughout the United States are physically abused by a partner each minute of the day.
- More than 30 percent of women and 25 percent of men have been victims of violence by an intimate partner.
- Of all violent crimes committed in the United States, 15 percent are domestic violence cases.