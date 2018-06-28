Lehman Redevelopment Plan Still On, Despite Recent Setback

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Despite a recent setback, efforts continue to redevelop the former Lehman High School into a 62-unit senior living facility.

Pittsburgh-based AM Rodriguez Associates plans to purchase the 1920s-era building from the Canton Community Improvement Corporation.

They applied for a state low-income tax credit in March but were rejected, they’ll apply again early next year.

They say it’s a highly competitive process.

They estimate it’ll cost $13.5 million to renovate the long-vacant building on 15th Street NW in Canton.

Alumni and others have been excited about the redevelopment proposal.