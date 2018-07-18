Leonard headed to Toronto for DeRozan

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in San Antonio. The absolute unwillingness to answer certain questions is part of the San Antonio Spurs' mystique. The Spurs just don't share much. So there is some unmistakable irony here that when it comes to the obviously fractured relationship between San Antonio and Kawhi Leonard, it's the Spurs who are the ones frustrated by the lack of answers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green have been shipped to the Toronto Raptors. DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick are headed to San Antonio. According to a source to ESPN, the pick is a protected 1-20 selection.

This trade has been in discussion for two weeks with multiple different package configurations. Leonard has expressed his interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

Four-time All-Star DeRozan has three years and $83 million left on his contract. He has an early-termination option for the 2020-21 season.