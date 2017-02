"Mass lighting" light poles as seen above Route 30 in Canton, near Market Ave S

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 6, 2017) – The “other” freeways in the city of Canton will be well-lit by summertime.

The city’s Engineering Department is in the midst of replacing the high pressure sodium lamps on Routes 62 and 30 with LED bulbs.

Along Route 30, that involved replacement of some of the light poles.

The work includes what’s called “high mass” lighting at the interchanges and illumination of the Route 30 underpasses along 11th Street and Warner Avenue SE.