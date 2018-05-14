Life of the Party

So here’s the premise…..Deanna, played by Melissa McCarthy–her husband suddenly dumps her, –She jumps quickly from despair to pure McCarthy-esque glee when she decides to go back to college to get her degree….at the same school as her daughter.

I know…Rodney Dangerfield’s back to school —-without the spouse drama…right?

Critics and viewers are evenly divided on this one.

I think you just have to understand it’s Melissa McCarthy….the pratfalls..the body humor…the outrageousness are all there..

It’s like a series of standup sketches thrown together to make a movie about….well, what can mom do to embarrass her daughter again and again…..

Honestly saw a lot of moms and daughters at this one. Pretty well timed for mother’s day release…

There were a number of very funny, laugh-out-loud moments.

And Maya Rudolph as her long-suffering best friend was hilarious….again.

But a few….”do you have to go there”, moments too…

It’s rated PG-13….but not bringing mine to this one……

In the end…It could’ve used a little more life in the party…but I still think it’s worth the price of the ticket.

Overall…it’s worth 2.5 stars out of 5….maybe 2 and 3/4s….

