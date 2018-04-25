Like Boxed Wine? Here’s something for you….
By Pam Cook
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 7:05 AM

Forget Boxed Wine . . . Now You Can Buy Boxed Liquor

So you’ve been adding a touch of class to parties for years by bringing BOXED WINE.  But if you want to step your game up even more, here’s some good news.

A company called Black Box Wines just rolled out new BOXED LIQUORS, including vodka, tequila, and whiskey.  And they say that, unlike the stereotypical boxed wines, these liquors are . . . well, maybe not top shelf quality, but at least medium shelf.

Right now they’re on sale in Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania . . . with more states coming soon.

RELATED CONTENT

What Do You Consider Pigs in a Blanket? Baby in the Morning, Home by Dinner! Did you know you’re being Tricked? Former Massillon and Ohio State Coach Dies Do you know what 4/20 is?? Thursday Morning Top 5 Game