Like Boxed Wine? Here’s something for you….

So you’ve been adding a touch of class to parties for years by bringing BOXED WINE. But if you want to step your game up even more, here’s some good news.

A company called Black Box Wines just rolled out new BOXED LIQUORS, including vodka, tequila, and whiskey. And they say that, unlike the stereotypical boxed wines, these liquors are . . . well, maybe not top shelf quality, but at least medium shelf.

Right now they’re on sale in Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, and Pennsylvania . . . with more states coming soon.