Like Hot Fudge?

July 25th is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day! Summer is the perfect time to indulge in the gooey deliciousness of a hot fudge sundae. Cold ice cream, hot chocolate fudge and whipped cream topped off with a cherry make up the traditional recipe for this summertime favorite.

If you can afford it, take a trip to Serendipity 3 in New York City for the world’s most expensive sundae! For just about $1,000, you can have the Golden Opulence Sundae: Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream covered in 23 karats of edible gold leaf, drenched in melted chocolate and adorned with candied fruits from Paris. The rest of us can just go to our local ice cream parlor… or make our own!