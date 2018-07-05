Likely Food Bank Plan: Put Up New Building at Fishers Site

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Not much activity at the former Fishers Foods location on Cherry Avenue NE in Canton, but the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank is doing some planning.

They hope to use the site to warehouse food for the southern end of the eight-county food bank service area.

Executive Director Dan Flowers says it’s likely the current building will come down in favor of a new structure.

Architectural plans are in the works.

The food bank recently received $75,000 in CDBG money through the city of Canton for equipment to be used at the new facility.