COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – As the fall high school sports season approaches, student-athletes, their parents and coaches are finding some new requirements.

Lindsay’s Law, just enacted in Ohio, requires everyone in that group to view a video about Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

SCA is the most common cause of death for athletes under the age of 19.

It’s named for former Miss Ohio Lindsay Davis, who has a cardiac disease.

Here’s a link to more information.