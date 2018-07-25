Lion’s Lincoln Theater Events

Susan from the Lion’s Lincoln Theater stopped by to talk about their upcoming schedule of events. This includes the Massillon Voice, which was the topic of discussion with today’s interview.

The Massillon Voice will be held at the Lion’s Lincoln Theater on Saturday July 28th @ 7:00pm. For more information about what they have coming up visit the Lion’s Lincoln Theater website. Tickets for the Massillon Voice will be $15.00. Tickets are still open for purchase at the theater or on their website. For any questions you can give the theater a call at 330-481-8105.