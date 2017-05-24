Lion’s Lincoln Theater Has Full Schedule of Entertainment

Susan Ferrell , Executive Director of the Lions Lincoln Theater, since April of last year, has a full plate. She oversees the many productions that will begin next week at the venue. Susan spoke to Gary Rivers about the upcoming season:
WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://lionslincolntheatre.org/
Here’s the Interview that was streamed live on Facebook this morning:
Susan Ferrell from the Lions Lincoln Theatre – Massillon, Ohio is in studio on The Gary Rivers Show to talk about their upcoming events on News Talk 1480 #WHBC and streaming on whbc.comMassillon, Ohio
Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Upcoming Events
- The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra– Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. – $15 / $20
- Country Classics with Jill Jordan Burke– Friday, June 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. – All Seats $10
- Logan Wells – A Tribute to Patsy Cline– Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. – All seats $20
- 2017 Center Stage Concert Series– Four Fabulous Shows at the Lincoln Theatre!
- The Diamonds– Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. – $20 / $25
- Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute– Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. – $20 / $25
- The Platters– Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. – $20 / $25
- Timeless Rivals Premiere– Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm
- The Fly Gals: Echoes of the Andrews Sisters with The Dave Banks Big Band-Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. – $20 / $25