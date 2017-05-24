Lion’s Lincoln Theater Has Full Schedule of Entertainment

Susan Ferrell , Executive Director of the Lions Lincoln Theater, since April of last year, has a full plate. She oversees the many productions that will begin next week at the venue. Susan spoke to Gary Rivers about the upcoming season:

WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://lionslincolntheatre.org/

Here’s the Interview that was streamed live on Facebook this morning:

Susan Ferrell from the Lions Lincoln Theatre – Massillon, Ohio is in studio on The Gary Rivers Show to talk about their upcoming events on News Talk 1480 #WHBC and streaming on whbc.comMassillon, Ohio Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

