Local Blues Artist Poulos, Gives Impromptu Performance on Gary Rivers Show

The Canton Blues Festival is just a week away — June 8 and 9 in downtown Canton. Bluesman Jeff Poulos stopped into the studio at 10am to perform and give details.

He was joined in studio by Andrea Hartman, who’s coordinating the event on behalf of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Toronzo Cannon and Tab Benoit will headline the 17th annual Canton Blues Fest on Market Square in downtown Canton.

The two-day festival will showcase blues acts on two stages, with live music running daily from noon to 10:30 p.m. Visit CantonBluesFest.com for a full list of festival performers