Local Businessman DiPietro Dies

A prominent Stark County businessman and community leader has passed away. Joe DiPietro died at Aultman Woodlawn after a several year battle with Cancer. The DiPietro family of course best known for their work in the community and being the owners and operators of Papa Bear Pizza Oven restaurants. Joe also owned Skyland Pines but sold it a few years ago when he retired. Services for DiPietro are are set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Little Flower Catholic Church. The family will greet friends on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Friendship Hall at Little Flower. Joe DiPietro was 82.