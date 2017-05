District 7 Indivisible members protesting in front of the Stark County office building.

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – They’re becoming a familiar sight in downtown Canton: a small group of women protesting in front of the county building every Wednesday during the noon hour.

The “District 7 Indivisible” organization was targeting the Canton office of Republican Congressman Bob Gibbs.

They object to proposed changes to healthcare and the president’s immigration policies.