Local Latino Business League To Host Business Connections Event

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei and Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry will both speak at the event, to be held this Friday at the Goodwill Ken Weber Community Campus.
Spokesperson Alfredo Carranza was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday and invited the public to learn more about the area’s Latino businesses. The event features many resources on contracting in Stark County, small business loans, startups and supper opportunities will be presented. The event is free and open to all.
TIMES:
- July 21, 2017, from 12:00pm to 4:00 pm.
Join us for information about business opportunities, assistance, and networking.
GUEST SPEAKERS
- The Honorable Thomas M. Bernabei. Mayor, City of Canton, Ohio.
- The Honorable Kathy Catazaro-Perry. Mayor, City of Massillon, Ohio.
PARTICIPANTS
- Stark Federal Credit Union
- Sandra Boogaard Immigation Law Offices
- Margaret W. Wong & Associates Attorneys at Law
- Tortilleria Perez LLC
- RD Tree Services & Landscaping
- Al’s General Builidng Contrator
- Kent State University
- City of Canton’s Fair Housing
- Fifth Third Bank
- and more …
FREE & OPEN TO ALL
- Commercial Businessess
- Community Leaders
- Entrepreneurs
- Government Officals
- Mid-size Business Owner
- Small Business Owner
- Members of the Public
Alfredo Carranza with Latino Business League Free 'community business connections' at the goodwill KenWeber community campus. #WHBC #NewsTalk
Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Thursday, July 20, 2017