Local Latino Business League To Host Business Connections Event

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei and Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry will both speak at the event, to be held this Friday at the Goodwill Ken Weber Community Campus.

Spokesperson Alfredo Carranza was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday and invited the public to learn more about the area’s Latino businesses. The event features many resources on contracting in Stark County, small business loans, startups and supper opportunities will be presented. The event is free and open to all.

TIMES:

July 21, 2017, from 12:00pm to 4:00 pm.

Join us for information about business opportunities, assistance, and networking.

GUEST SPEAKERS

The Honorable Thomas M. Bernabei. Mayor, City of Canton, Ohio.

The Honorable Kathy Catazaro-Perry. Mayor, City of Massillon, Ohio.

PARTICIPANTS

Stark Federal Credit Union

Sandra Boogaard Immigation Law Offices

Margaret W. Wong & Associates Attorneys at Law

Tortilleria Perez LLC

RD Tree Services & Landscaping

Al’s General Builidng Contrator

Kent State University

City of Canton’s Fair Housing

Fifth Third Bank

and more …

FREE & OPEN TO ALL

Commercial Businessess

Community Leaders

Entrepreneurs

Government Officals

Mid-size Business Owner

Small Business Owner

Members of the Public