Local Nurse Wins Heartsaver Hero Award

Lori Wood, a nurse with Aultman Hospital was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday to talk about the benefits of CPR

Saving a Life with CPR

National CPR and AED Awareness Week

National CPR and AED Awareness Week – June 1–7, 2018 – aims to raise awareness and increase the number of people who perform CPR in cardiac arrest emergencies. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States, and about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die.

When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby, which can double or triple their chances of survival. No one understands this better than Lori Wood, who, while at the park feeding ducks with her grandchild, witnessed Richard Watson go down and into a full cardiac arrest. Wood saved Watson’s life using Hands-Only CPR and was recently awarded the Heartsaver Hero Award from American Heart Association for her bravery and skills.

Please see the below press release, which has also been attached with photos, for details and don’t hesitate to reach out with questions

Importance of bystander CPR for survival highlighted with local hero during National CPR and AED Awareness Week in Canton

American Heart Association urges the public to act in cardiac emergencies to help save lives

CANTON, May 29, 2018 — National CPR and AED Awareness Week – June 1–7, 2018 – aims to raise awareness and increase the number of people who perform CPR in cardiac arrest emergencies. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. About 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. That’s why this year, the American Heart Association – the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke – is highlighting the importance of bystander CPR.

When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

Lori Wood, a nurse with Aultman Hospital, knows the importance of bystander intervention all too well. While at the park feeding ducks with her grandchild, she witnessed Richard Watson go down and into a full cardiac arrest. Wood immediately ran to his side and began CPR, while also instructing a passerby on how to assist her, which allowed Watson to make it to the hospital and survive.

“Richard’s story really illustrates that every second counts in cardiac arrest and bystanders are absolutely critical in this type of emergency. They start the American Heart Association’s out-of-hospital chain of survival by calling 9-1-1 and then providing early CPR with an emphasis on chest compressions,” said Wood, who was recently awarded the Heartsaver Hero Award from the association for her bravery and skills. “What if it were your mom or dad, your husband or wife, your child, your sister or brother, or your friend who was having a cardiac arrest? You’d want to know what to do. So, if you see someone suddenly collapse, don’t be afraid; your actions can only help.”

“Only about 46 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate aid they need before professional help arrives,” said Chanté Jones, communications director for the American Heart Association. “Many Americans don’t perform CPR because they don’t know what to do or they are afraid of hurting the person.”

To help increase the likelihood of people performing CPR in an emergency, the association recommends Hands-Only CPR, which has two easy steps. Step 1: Call 911. Step 2: Push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives.

In 2007, the American Heart Association, in coalition with the American Red Cross and the National Safety Council, worked collaboratively to federally designate a National CPR and AED Awareness Week, which happens the first seven days of June each year.

In 2009, the American Heart Association launched a nationwide Hands-Only CPR campaign to raise awareness about this life-saving skill. The campaign is supported nationally by an educational grant from the Anthem Foundation. Since 2012, nearly 10.1 million people have been trained in Hands-Only CPR via events, training kiosks and video education with the Anthem Foundation’s support. Starting in 2017, the American Heart Association partnered with leading organizations in the field of cardiac arrest to form the National Cardiac Arrest Collaborative, with the goal of promoting how to help in a cardiac arrest emergency.

Additional Resources:

Take 90 seconds to learn how to save a life at www.heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR

Download free materials to help celebrate CPR and AED Awareness Week at www.heart.org/CPRWeek

###

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country.

Additional Resources: