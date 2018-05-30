Local Vets Get Free Equine Therapy Through NAMI

Kay Raga, Executive Director of the local NAMI organization visited the Gary Rivers Show to talk about their NAMI Homefront program, which is a free six-session education program for veterans, families and friends of Military Service members.

The course is designed to help family members understand and support their loved one while maintaining their own well-being. The trained teachers of this course are military members for military family members who have experience with military culture and know what it is like to have a loved one living with mental illness.

HomeFront Class Starting Thursday June 7, 2018

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Stable Solutions *

12381 Easton St NE, Alliance, OH 44601

About NAMI

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI Stark County is an affiliate of NAMI Ohio.

Contact us at 330-455-6264 to register for the NAMI Homefront class!