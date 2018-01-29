Local Volunteers Rescue Young Trafficked Women

Leah Clancy, with Rahab Ministries, will talk to Gary Rivers this morning at 10:35 about a group of devoted volunteers who are rescuing and restoring women whoa re trafficked into prostitution in Akron.

RAHAB Ministries is an abbreviation for Reaching Above Hopelessness And Brokenness Ministries Inc. We are a registered 501(c)3 corporation in Ohio. Our success is only possible through the generous contributions of individuals and organizations who share our vision of hope for trafficked women and children.

Starting with a small group of volunteers walking the streets of Akron to reach prostituted women, RAHAB has grown to include a drop in center, a safe house, outreach ministries that reach women in strip clubs and jails, and a ministry to minor victims of sex trafficking.

Just as the prostitute Rahab from the Bible (Joshua 2) was part of the lineage of Jesus, we believe that every prostituted woman deserves the life-changing experience of realizing her worth as a priceless and beautiful Daughter of the King.

VOLUNTEER OPTIONS

As much as we appreciate donations of money or material goods, we also need people who are willing to serve with their energy, time, and skills. We almost certainly have a need for something that God has equipped you specially to do for the sake of the women. The question is at your current stage in life, how much time can you spend, and what flexibility do you need in scheduling that time?

WEBSITE: https://rahab-ministries.org/