A large crowd of onlookers and rescue workers gathered at a cell tower in Wooster last night as a woman climbed to the top — 285 feet in the air. Police say someone driving by on Oak Hill Road saw her and called 9-1-1 around 6:30. It took them three hours to coax her down. Officials say she was apparently under the influence of drugs or alcohol because she was flailing around at the top and showed no fear. She was taken into custody.